Ahead of Mahashivratri ‘Mahasnana’, security on high alert; Record-breaking 64 crore devotees taken dip so far

The grand spectacle of Mahakumbh has reached its peak on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, with crores of devotees gathering on Sangam banks to witness the once-in-144-years spiritual event.

Every day, over 1.25 crore devotees are taking a dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati, praying for peace and salvation.

Amid this unprecedented surge of faith, authorities have implemented strict health and safety measures, ensuring a smooth and secure experience for the devotees.

Officials here on Tuesday said so far, more than 64 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Snan of Mahakumbh, and with Mahashivratri marking a significant spiritual moment, this number is expected to surpass 66 crores. This gathering of Sanatan Dharma followers is unparalleled, making it the largest religious congregation in the world.

For the past 10 days, over 1.25 crore devotees have been taking a holy dip in the Sangam every day, creating an atmosphere of deep devotion in Mahakumbh and across the country. Notably, the number of pilgrims completing seven sacred dips in the Ganga has already crossed two crores.

Pilgrims from every corner of the country and abroad have travelled to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh. The main Snan days alone have witnessed a staggering 17 crore devotees taking a holy dip in the Sangam. The event has also seen a significant presence of foreign visitors, further highlighting its global spiritual significance.

Each Amrit Snan at Mahakumbh has drawn more than 2.5 crore devotees, immersing themselves in the sacred waters of Triveni to seek blessings. Also, the event has witnessed 12 occasions where over 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam.

With Mahashivratri marking the final Snan of Mahakumbh, CM Yogi Adityanath has issued special instructions to ensure seamless health and safety arrangements. Senior officials have been directed to remain on high alert 24 by 7 across the fairgrounds, ensuring that devotees can perform their holy baths and religious rituals without inconvenience.