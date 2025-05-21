AGTF, Faridkot Police nab key Arsh Dala associates in major crackdown on organised crime in Punjab

In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab, in a joint operation with Faridkot Police, has arrested two associates of foreign-based gangster Arsh Dala from the Faridkot area.

Both individuals — Vishal Singh and Onkar Singh — have multiple criminal cases registered against them.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Vishal Singh, recently released on bail, was actively planning to eliminate a rival gang member. He was in constant contact with his foreign-based handlers and was awaiting instructions to execute a high-profile crime in Punjab.

Taking to social media platform X, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote: “In a major breakthrough, Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF), Punjab, in a joint operation with @FaridkotPolice, arrests two associates of foreign-based Gangster Arsh Dala: Vishal Singh & Onkar Singh from the Faridkot area. Both have multiple cases registered against them.”

“Their arrest marks another significant step in the ongoing crackdown on terrorist-gangster networks with international linkages. Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and establish backward and forward linkages. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralizing organized crime and safeguarding public peace,” he further stated in the social media post.