Agriculture Ministry to set up ‘Matri Van’ on one acre of land: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings at the IARI Campus, PUSA, on Thursday as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (Plant4Mother) campaign.

Chouhan informed that the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare will establish a “Matri Van” on about 1 acre of land. He informed that all subordinate offices of DA&FW, ICAR institutions, CAUs, KVKs, and SAUs across the country also organised a similar tree plantation programme at their respective places at the same time.

The Union Minister also informed that over 800 institutions under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare participated in the event on Thursday, during which around 3,000-4,000 saplings were planted.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the global campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam#” (Plant4Mother) on World Environment Day on June 5. To support the Prime Minister’s resolution, “our Ministries have now initiated the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (Plant4Mother) campaign as a mass movement.”

Chouhan requested all officers, employees, and school students present at the event to participate in the movement and pay their respect to their mothers and Mother Earth by planting trees.