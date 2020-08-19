Employees of a finance company allegedly took control of a bus with 34 passengers on board in Agra over non-payment of EMIs on Wednesday morning.

The bus, which was travelling from Haryana’s Gurugram to Madhya Pradesh’s Panna, was overtaken and seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus.

The owner of the bus had died on Tuesday, according to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Avanish Awasthi. The driver and passengers are safe.

The men asked the bus driver and the conductor to get down and drove off saying that they would ensure that the passengers reached their destination.

The 34 passengers, who were on the bus, were later dropped off in Jhansi.

The incident took place in Thana Malpura area of Agra district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Agra SSP Bablu Singh said that a case is being registered in the matter and the accused persons will be arrested at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the location of the bus is yet to be traced.