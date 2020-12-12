As the demands of the farmers not met yet after the successive rounds of talks, the protesters are set to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today.

Yesterday, one of the 32 protesting unions moved the Supreme Court against the farm bills.

They have dismissed claims that “ultra-left” and “pro-Left Wing Extremist” elements have hijacked their agitation.

In order to contain the situation, two thousand policemen are on duty in Gurgaon and 3,500 policemen are on duty in Faridabad, officials said.

On Wednesday, the government suggested that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the crops will stay.

The proposal was sent with written amendments that the government intends to implement, with the government assuring that the MSP will continue.

It was conveyed by the government via a written proposal to protesting farmers a day after several farmers’ groups held a meeting at the Singhu border to discuss the future course of action as both sides remain firm on their stances.