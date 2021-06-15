As COVID-19 second wave subsides, the district authorities are all set to reopen the gates of the historical monuments in Agra.

The like of Taj Mahal and other monuments will be open to tourists from June 16.

All Archaeological Survey Of India (ASI) protected central monuments and museums which had been closed down owing to the coronavirus pandemic will reopen from June 16 as per the latest order by the Union Ministry of Tourism. All these historic sites were closed since April 16.

After the surge in cases of Covid-19, the tourism ministry had decided to close down all the central monuments and museums. During April-May 2021, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the country saw a sudden spike.

The ASI had earlier ordered closure of all centrally protected monuments from April 16 to May 15. The ASI had again issued an order on May 12 to keep all such historical sites closed till June 15.

Covid-19 cases have been continuously declining in the country. During the last 24 hours, 60,471 new COVID-19 cases were reported. India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,95,70,881 with 3,77,031 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,17,525 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,82,80,472 being cured of Covid till date.