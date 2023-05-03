After Lord Ram, Congress has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman devotees: PM Modi on promise to ban Bajrang Dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress over its Karnataka election manifesto talking of ban in relation to Bajrang Dal and said the party was attempting to lock up those who worship Lord Hanuman.

Addressing a public meeting here, Prime Minister said Congress has been rejected in every region of the country. “Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Lord Hanuman. But see the misfortune, today when I have come here to bow down to Hanumanji, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock up Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken a pledge to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had problems even with Lord Shri Ram and now it also has problems with those who say Jai Bajrangbali.”

The Congress manifesto said the party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” the manifesto said.

Attacking Congress, PM Modi said there was a time when the Congress used to boast that the entire India is ruled by the party from the panchayat to the Parliament.

But today, he said, the people of India have reduced the Congress to a few states.

“Today Congress has a full majority government in only three states, but Congress’s hunger for corruption is not quenching from these three states… That is why they are keeping an eye on the earnings of the people of Karnataka. You need to be careful with this trick of the Congress.”

He also referred to Congress “guarantees” in the manifesto.

“A Party which has already lost the faith of people, a party whose existence itself is in big danger can offer nothing but lies in the name of so-called guarantees,” he said.

He said India is among the top five economies of the world and is marching to be among the top three.

In India’s journey towards embracing unprecedented development, Karnataka has to play the leader’s role, he said.

PM Modi said the double-engine government in Karnataka has worked in an unprecedented manner in the direction of ensuring social justice and social empowerment. The welfare of poor has been the BJP government’s top-most priority, he said.

“We have been dedicated to empowering the farmers; around 11 crore farmers across the country have been availing benefits under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana,” he said.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.