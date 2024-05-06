After Delhi, Ahmedabad schools recieve bomb threat

Days after many schools in the national capital recieved bomb threat, several schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad recieved similar threat mail, police said on Monday.

The police said that they have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to initial reports, around six schools have confirmed receiving e-mail threatening them with a bomb blast.

DCP Control Ahmedabad City, however, said that there is no need to panic as they were checking the schools.

“No need to panic or exaggerate…5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast…we are checking. No need to give too much hype…people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day,” said the DCP.

The development comes days after more than 60 schools in Delhi-NCR recieved bomb threat emai recently.

Following the threats, students were evacuated from these schools as police launched intensive searches and opened an investigation.

However, nothing suspicious was found during the checks and the Union Home Ministry termed the bomb threat a hoax.

“Some schools in Delhi received threat e-mails this morning. The mails appear to be hoax and there is no need to panic. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking all necessary steps as per protocol,” the MHA had said in a statement shared on ‘X’.

Later, investigation revealed that the email to the Delhi schools was sent from a Russian domain.