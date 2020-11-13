A few days after the declaration of the results of Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar changes his stand on ‘last elections’ remark as he said that the comment was misinterpreted and he is not retiring in near future.

“I did not talk about retirement…I always say the same thing at the last rally in every election that ”ant bhala to sab bhala’‘ (all is well that ends well). If you listen to the speech back and forth, everything will be clear,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During an election campaign for a candidate in Purnia, Nitish Kumar had said, “This is the last day of election. The day after this election will end and this is my last election. Ant bhala to sab bhala (All’s well that ends well).”

Nitish Kumar was vocal in attacking the opposition leaders Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Paswan during the election as he had said that those who have ‘inherited everything’ have no idea about his work and dedication towards Bihar.

Nitish Kumar in a tweet had said, “What did those who inherited everything know about the tenacity of the workmen. We have dedicated ourselves to this sacred land of Bihar. To serve is my religion.”

Chief Minister for last 15 years, Nitish Kumar’s JDU managed to bag 43 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Assembly in this election. His ally BJP performed well in this election and managed to get 74 seats becoming the second largest party after RJD which won 75 seats.

Right after the election results showing BJP as the ‘big brother’ in the alliance, the speculations were made for a CM candidate from BJP. It was strengthened as Nitish Kumar had already declared it as his last election.

But with this statement, the picture is now seems to be different.