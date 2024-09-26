After courtroom drama, Senthil Balaji steps out of prison amid rousing reception by DMK workers

Former DMK minister Senthil Balaji walked out of the Puzhal Central Prison on the outskirts of Chennai amidst a rousing reception by hundreds of DMK workers and functionaries late on Thursday evening.

It was a hero’s welcome with many garlanding him. However, his release from jail was preceded by a courtroom drama when Principal Session Judge, S Karthikeyan initially declined to accept the papers and the sureties, observing that some clarification was required on the Supreme Court order, granting bail.

Speaking to the media later, Balaji said that the case against him was foisted and was politically motivated. “The case is a vindictive and politically motivated one and I will face it legally and emerge unscathed. I thank the Chief Minister and will remain indebted to him throughout my life for the trust and love he has shown. I also thank Udhayanidhi Stalin and the party rank and file.”

Advertisement

Further, he said that he would have to undergo a medical check-up in the next couple of days.

The team of advocates, representing Balaji, was taken aback when the judge declined to accept the papers and asked that they be submitted before the Enforcement Directorate. It was stoutly opposed by Balaji’s lawyers who contended that it was a tactic to delay the release. Balaji appeared before the judge through video conferencing from the prison.

Adjourning the proceeding, the judge directed the counsel for the ED to appear for clarification. Later, on a perusal of the documents and the sureties for Rs 25 lakh each, submitted by two relatives, the judge granted bail. The bail order and accompanying documents were sent to the jail authorities by e-mail to secure his release late on Thursday. He is expected to meet the Chief Minister after his return from Delhi on Friday evening.