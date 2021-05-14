In a tragic incident, a 35-year old woman died after being thrown off the third-floor building balcony by her drug addict husband.

The incident took place in the Kalia Gardhi area under the Medical police station in the early morning of Thursday.

The police said that the couple was married for 12 years. The husband was addicted to drugs and that sometimes led to violent confrontations with his wife. During one such confrontation, the husband allegedly pushed his wife off the third-floor balcony of their house.

The husband has been identified as Birendra Singh, and the wife has been identified as Rajni.

Police said Birendra had spent a few months in jail earlier on charges of domestic violence.

SP, City Vineet Bhatnagar said that efforts are on to arrest the accused.