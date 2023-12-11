After CM, Chhattisgarh politics abuzz with speculations over new cabinet

With Vishnu Deo Sai set to be at the helm of BJP government, all eyes have now turned to the new cabinet formation. Political leaders are engaged in intricate maneuvers, exploring various permutations and combinations to secure crucial positions within the government. As the anticipation builds, preparations for the government formation are in full swing.

The event is expected to witness the presence of several prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP leader J.P. Nadda, among others. According to sources, Senior MLA Brijmohan Agrawal is likely to be appointed as the Protem Speaker.

In the ministerial lineup of 12, there might be a fine balance with five representatives each from the OBC and the tribal communities. After the election of a tribal chief minister, there could be only four ministers from the tribal category. Discussions are also ongoing for the deputy CM position, with Arun Sao from the OBC category and Vijay Sharma from the General category being considered.

Advertisement

The tribal regions of the state are expected to wield significant influence on the new cabinet. Speculations suggest that regions like Surguja and Bastar may have a notable representation to the ministerial lineup.

The potential faces in Chhattisgarh’s new cabinet include:

Brijmohan Agrawal Arun Sao Ramvichar Netam Kedar Kashyap Lata Usendi O. P. Chaudhry Rajesh Munat Bhaiyalal Rajwade Amar Agrawal Punnulal Mohle Vijay Sharma Ajay Chandrakar Renuka Sing

Meanwhile, Vishnu Deo Sai has left for Delhi to invite PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, along with other dignitaries, to the oath-taking ceremony.