After Biden, Modi briefs Putin on Ukraine visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent Ukraine visit.

The Prime Minister, once again, underlined the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in his talk with Mr Putin via phone, along with a sincere and practical engagement between all stakeholders to achieve an abiding and peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The two leaders exchanged views on the conflict.

In a post on X, Mr Modi said, “Spoke with President Putin today. Discussed measures to further strengthen Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Exchanged perspectives on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and my insights from the recent visit to Ukraine. Reiterated India’s firm commitment to support an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

While discussing the situation in Ukraine with Mr Biden last night also, the Prime Minister had expressed full support for early return of peace and stability, reiterating India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy.

Mr Modi’s quick talks with Mr Biden and Mr Putin, soon after his return from Ukraine and long discussions with its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, makes obvious likelihood of India’s role in any peace initiative in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The Prime Minister shared with the two leaders insights from his Ukraine visit, and unambiguously expressed India was “firmly” committed to support an early resolution of the conflict.

The Prime Minister had in his detailed discussions with the Ukraine President reiterated the need for sincere and practical engagement among all stakeholders to work out “innovative solutions,” with broad acceptability for early restoration of peace.

Ukraine conveyed its desire for India’s continued involvement in peace summit efforts, and what could be effective ways to take the discussions forward. India had attended the Summit on Peace in Ukraine, held in Switzerland in June this year.

In his talk with Mr Putin on Tuesday, the Prime Minister recalled his successful visit to Russia last month to participate in the 22nd India-Russia Bilateral Summit.

The two leaders reviewed progress on a number of bilateral issues and discussed measures to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.