After Aurangzeb, Disha Salian haunts Maha legislative assembly

Maharashtra assembly proceedings had to be adjourned for ten minutes on Thursday after BJP MLAs raised the issue of the Disha Salian case.

The issue was raised in both the houses a day after Disha’s father, Satish Salian, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, seeking registration of an FIR against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray and others in connection with his daughter’s death.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam asked in the assembly if Disha Salian, who was a former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died or was killed on June 8, 2020. Satam raised the issue in the assembly, demanding an inquiry and action against those named by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, in his petition before the Bombay High Court.

Reminding the house that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted in December 2022 to probe Disha’s death, BJP MLA Ameet Satam asked, “When will the inquiry be completed and taken to its logical conclusion?”

BJP Minister Nitesh Rane supported Satam and called for the arrest of those named in Satish Salian’s petition, including Aaditya Thackeray, and this led to an uproar in the house, as BJP MLAs shouted slogans demanding action from the government. This led to Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourning proceedings for ten minutes.

After the session resumed, the BJP MLAs persisted with their demands. Narwekar assured them that he would ask the concerned minister to address the issue but warned that further disruptions would not be tolerated.

Shortly thereafter, Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam told the assembly that the government would take appropriate action. “No one will be spared, irrespective of their political affiliations. The government has also been made a party to the petition. Once we receive the details, action will be taken as per the court’s directives,” Kadam told the legislative assembly.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the legislative council, with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLC Anil Parab taking on the ruling party. “Aaditya Thackeray’s case has been going on in the court for the last 5 years. There have been investigations by the CBI, CID, and SIT. Why hasn’t the SIT investigation report been presented in the House for one and a half years? Take action against the SIT officials. Are you doing all this just to stir up a stale issue in order to sideline all other issues,” Parab asked.

“Yesterday, ruckus was created about Aurangzeb’s grave. There is no other topic today. I have no objection to questioning Aaditya Thackeray, but a social activist had filed a petition in this matter. Its hearing on February 17 was postponed. There has been a demand to club the petition filed yesterday (Wednesday) with the previous petition. This is a copy-paste petition. Are we so stupid as not to know who is doing this? Don’t we know what is going on? Let the court give a decision. How can you decide when the matter is sub judice,” Parab asked.

Parab also attacked Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande. “Manisha Kayande, who raised this proposal regarding Aaditya Thackeray, had tweeted when the CBI gave Aaditya Thackeray a clean chit. She had tweeted that people have realised that the CBI report has revealed that Disha Salian died in an accident. The accusers should now apologise to Aaditya Thackeray, she had tweeted,” Anil Parab said, reading out Manisha Kayande’s social media post.

“But Manisha Kayande has changed her colour faster than a lizard and now she is eyeing the post of Deputy Speaker. These allegations are being made to please her superiors. Seeing all this, even lizards will feel ashamed. Whatever Aditya Thackeray has to do with this matter, the court will take care of it,” Anil Parab said.

“The ruling party is not talking about the cases of Sanjay Rathod and Jayakumar Gore. Their objectionable photos were brought to the house, but no one is talking about it. Is this being done on purpose? Is it necessary to suppress the opposition party because it is weak? Are you doing all this to hide your failures in governance? BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife was about to commit suicide. Her video was presented here. Why was there no investigation?” Parab asked.