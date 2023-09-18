After announcing poll guarantees in Telangana, Sonia and Rahul back in Delhi

After announcing six poll guarantees for the people of Telangana at a mammoth rally ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi returned to the national capital on Sunday evening.

The two had also attended the inaugural meeting of the reconstituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad.

Sonia and Rahul were pictured coming out of the Delhi airport, with their security escorts in tow.

Earlier visuals of the duo along with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge were shared on social media as they departed for Delhi.

The Congress, meanwhile, announced six guarantees for the people of the poll-bound state after the two-day CWC meeting in Hyderabad.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “The Congress has announced 6 guarantees to transform Telangana into a prosperous state while addressing the needs of the poor, and backward sections and ensuring a dignified living for the marginalised sections.”

The Telangana Assembly election is scheduled to be held later this year.

Rahul spelt out the six poll guarantees if voted to power in the state. These are houses for the homeless, Rs 4,000 old age pension, Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for all women, gas cylinders at Rs 500 each, free bus travel for women and Rs 10 lakh as health insurance cover, among a bouquet of other promises.

Assuring people that these guarantees would be fulfilled in the first meeting of the cabinet if Congress formed the government in the state, he asked people to cross-check and verify in neighbouring Karnataka whether the promised guarantees had been fulfilled.

The party leaders also lashed out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, accusing him of having a nexus with the BJP and indulging in rampant corruption to benefit his own family.