African Union’s membership of G20 a significant step towards more inclusive dialogue: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the inclusion of the African Union (AU) in the G20 as a significant stride towards a more inclusive global dialogue.

”We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world,” he said on X while responding to a post by Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto on AU’s inclusion in the G20.

In another post while responding to Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Mr Modi said: “The inclusion of the African Union in the G20 underscores its pivotal role in global progress. We stand ready to further collaborate and boost our shared aspirations. We will keep working closely for global well-being.”

Mr Modi played a pivotal role in the admission of the AU in G20. He had written to all G20 leaders in June, proposing that the AU be given permanent membership of G20 in the Delhi Summit.

The AU was formally admitted to the grouping on Saturday at the opening ceremony of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The PM asked President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Azali Assoumani to join other leaders at the high table.

The 55-member AU is the second multi-nation grouping after the European Union to become a permanent member of G20. Its inclusion was the first expansion of the grouping of the largest economies since its inception in 1999.