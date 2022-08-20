African Swine Fever: Punjab Govt to compensate for culling pigs

A day after African Swine Fever (ASF) was detected in swine samples of Patiala, the animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, on Saturday, said the Punjab government will provide due compensation for culling pigs as per the policy of the Union government.

He said the state government stood shoulder to shoulder with the pig farmers of the state and there is no need for them to panic.

“African Swine Fever has been confirmed at two places in district Patiala and as per the guidelines of the Union government, it is necessary to cull pigs within the radius of one kilometer from the epicenter of the disease, otherwise this disease can be a fatal”, said the minister, adding that the mortality rate of this disease can be as high as 100 per cent and once a pig is affected, it dies within a few days.

Bhullar said the compensation will be given only for the culling done by the department. He urged the pig farmers to cooperate with the department so that the spread of the disease can be stopped immediately. Under the policy, compensation for destroyed feed of pigs in the containment zone will also be given, he added.

The minister clarified ASF is non-zoonotic disease and does not infect human or other livestock species. Divulging about the precautionary measures being taken by the department, the minister said three veterinary officers have also been deputed in Patiala to prevent further spread of the highly infectious and contagious disease ASF.