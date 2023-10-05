Afghan Embassy functioning in New Delhi: MEA

India today sought to play down reports that Afghanistan Embassy in New Delhi has stopped functioning while confirming the prolonged absence of Afghan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay from the mission.

At a news briefing here, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: ”Our understanding is that the embassy in New Delhi is functioning or continuing to function. We are in touch with the Afghan diplomats who are there in that embassy, as well as with the Afghan diplomats who are at the consulates in Mumbai and Hyderabad.”

He acknowledged that the government had received a communication last week purportedly from the embassy, indicating that it intended to suspend operations at the end of September.

Advertisement

”Of course, such a decision is an internal matter of a foreign mission. However, we have noted that the Afghan consulates general in Mumbai and in Hyderabad voiced their objection to that decision or to such a decision,” he added.

The spokesperson said New Delhi was also aware that a large number of Afghan diplomats have left India in the recent past.

”We would hope that a substantial number of Afghan nationals in India, including students, are able to continue to receive necessary consular support. On our part, we will continue with our efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan,” he added.

The Afghanistan Embassy said on Saturday night that it was ceasing its operations from October 1, citing a “lack of support from the host government”, failure to meet expectations in serving Afghanistan’s interests, and reduction in personnel and resources.