Aero India 2025 to showcase country’s global aerospace and defence prowess

The 15th edition of Aero India, Asia’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday.

With the theme ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, the five-day event will not only highlight India’s aerial and technological capabilities but will also bring together global aerospace companies, fostering partnerships and accelerating innovation. In line with the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiatives, this year’s exhibition underscores India’s aspirations to become a global leader in aerospace and defence by 2047.

In a press conference held ahead of the event, Rajnath Singh described Aero India as a vital platform for showcasing India’s growing defence and aerospace prowess. He emphasised its role in strengthening India’s defence preparedness, while fostering international collaborations. “Aero India serves as a platform to demonstrate New India’s strength, resilience, and self-reliance. It plays a pivotal role in not only enhancing India’s security but also in shaping the future of our nation. The event will inspire our youth, fostering innovation and a scientific temperament,” he stated.

Set across more than 42,000 square meters with over 900 exhibitors—including 150 foreign companies—Aero India 2025 is set to be the largest edition of the exhibition to date. With over 90 countries confirmed to participate, the event has garnered the attention of defence ministers, air chiefs, and military officials from around the globe. Singh expressed pride in this vast international participation, highlighting that over 30 Defence Ministers and representatives from 43 countries will attend the event, signifying global confidence in India’s capabilities.

India’s growing role in aerospace and defence manufacturing was also discussed. The country’s indigenous platforms such as the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and the C-295 Transport Aircraft are now being produced domestically. Additionally, India is on track to manufacture fifth-generation fighter aircraft, underscoring the rapid transformation of its defence sector.

The Defence Minister further emphasized that India’s private sector has made significant contributions to defence production. Following the corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board, the newly formed companies are excelling in defence manufacturing.

Major highlights will include the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, a CEOs Roundtable, and events showcasing indigenous products such as the India Pavilion and iDEX Pavilion, which will display cutting-edge technologies developed by Indian innovators.

Additionally, Aero India 2025 will witness the historic participation of two fifth-generation fighter aircraft—the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II—which will showcase the latest advancements in air superiority and stealth technology.