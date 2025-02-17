L&T ties up with Rafael to offer Trophy system

Mumbai-based engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) as well as Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Aero India 2025 to jointly offer the Trophy Active Protection System (APS) in India, according to an official release issued by L&T.

Trophy is the world’s only operational and combat-proven APS, designed to safeguard military platforms and personnel with advanced Counter-Unmanned Aerial System (C-UAS) capabilities. Trophy as an active protective technology system has proven highly effective in protecting armored vehicles such as armored personnel carriers, tanks, and related mechanised armour. The Trophy system protects against a wide variety of anti-tank threats, while also enhancing a vehicle’s ability to identify enemy locations.

Advertisement

According to the release, the collaboration aligns with the Government of India’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ initiative, promoting international partnerships to accelerate indigenous defence technology development. Trophy APS will be customised for Indian defence platforms, significantly enhancing their survivability and operational effectiveness, the release stated.

Advertisement

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems CEO Yoav Tourgeman stated, “Our collaboration with L&T is a major milestone that reinforces our commitment to strengthening India’s defence ecosystem. By integrating Trophy APS, we will enhance the Indian Armed Forces’ operational capabilities with world-class protection technologies”.

L&T Precision Engineering & Systems Senior Vice President & Head Arun Ramchandani stated, “This partnership brings the latest battle-proven Trophy APS to India, tailored for Indian combat platforms and manufactured locally with sustainment capabilities. It will enhance the survivability of both current and future defence assets.”

By leveraging Rafael’s cutting-edge defence expertise and L&T’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, this partnership is set to fortify India’s self-reliance in defence technology while ensuring superior protection for its armed forces.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd is a leading Israeli defense technology company which specialises in advanced weaponry, military systems and cybersecurity solutions. Established in 1948, Rafael has played a crucial role in equipping Israel’s defense forces with cutting-edge technology, including air defence systems, precision-guided munitions, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Some of Rafael’s most notable innovations include Israel’s Iron Dome missile defence system, David’s Sling, and Spike missile systems, which have gained global recognition for their effectiveness, the release stated.