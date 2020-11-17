RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt. Governor and Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Monday reviewed the security plans and preparedness in central Kashmir for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) election and by-elections for Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies (ULB).

The meeting was attended by IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF, Charu Sinha, DIG CKR, Amit Kumar, DIG CRPF South Srinagar, DS Maan, DIG CRPF, North Srinagar Dr. DJ Singh, DIG Sector Hqr, CRPF Ashok Samyal, SSP Srinagar, Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal, SSP Budgam Nagpure Amod Ashok, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal and Nodal commandants of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated Jammu and Kashmir Police and other forces in maintaining peace, stability, and law & order in Jammu and Kashmir.

He reiterated the importance of maintaining a close watch on the inimical elements. He stressed the need to maintain real-time coordination between the different Security Force agencies for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

DGP said there is need to be more vigilant and cautious in view of the possibility of terrorists attempting to disrupt the democratic process in J&K saying that continuous attempts are being made by elements across the border to create trouble here. He directed the officers to devise the security plans and depute the security personnel as per the requirement.

He emphasized for making the effective use of drones to monitor the situation in and around the polls stations.

The DGP while complimenting the J&K Police personnel, security forces, intelligence agencies for achieving the highest degree of synergy and coordination in handling the internal security situation said that forces need to continue coordinated efforts to accomplish this important task efficiently and peacefully.

The DGP also stressed for efficient arrangements for the mobility and accommodation of forces deployed for elections.

He stressed upon the officers to keep a vigil on the ground situation and ensure that people would exercise their franchise freely.

He said the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly for better results. He said that joint efforts by the stakeholders should be put in for timely action to deal with any situation.