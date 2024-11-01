ADM’s wife dismisses Collector’s claims on her husband’s

Manjusha, wife of late Kannur ADM Naveen Babu and a Tehsildar in Konni, on Thursday dismissed the statement made by Kannur District Collector that the ADM had met him (District Collector) in his office after the farewell meeting and admitted that he had made a ‘mistake.’

In response to the statement given to the police by Kannur District Collector Arun K Vijayan that the ADM had met him in his office after the farewell meeting and admitted that he had made a ‘mistake’, Manjush said that the Kannur Collector is not someone who interacts warmly with employees, which is why no one in the Collectorate believes what he says.

“I cannot trust the words of the Kannur Collector, who treats his subordinates poorly. Naveen Babu had no personal connections with him,” Manjusha told a Malayalam news channel.

Advertisement

Manjusha stated that she does not trust the Collector’s words concerning Naveen Babu’s death. She said that the decision for the Collector not to visit their home was hers and emphasized her commitment to seeking justice.

Meanwhile the statement given to the police by Kannur Collector Arun K Vijayan, which was quoted by the Thalassery Sessions Court in its order, has led to a controversy in the case related to the death of former ADM Naveen Babu.

In its order, Thalassery Sessions Court judge has quoted the collector as saying that the ADM had come to his chamber and stated that he had committed a mistake.

The court observed that this statement cannot be considered proof of the ADM taking a bribe for issuing a no-objection certificate for a petrol pump.

The Collector informed the media on Wednesday that what appeared in the court order is his statement, adding that his full statement has not been made public.

He stated that Naveen had admitted to making a mistake, but his full statement had not yet been revealed.

Revenue Minister K Rajan, however, noted that there is no mention of such a statement in the report submitted to him by the district collector.

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal alleged that the CPI-M is behind the collector’s ‘U-turn.’ Divya’s counsel Viswan expressed suspicion that the police concealed certain vital documents from the court.

He noted that the police have not produced the order suspending TV Prasanthan, who alleged that he had given bribes to the ADM.

Kannur ADM Naveen Babu was found dead at his official residence in Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on the morning of October 15.

He allegedly took his life after facing public humiliation and corruption accusations made by PP Divya, then the Kannur District Panchayat President, at the farewell meeting on October 14.

Divya had accused him of intentionally delaying the issuance of an NOC to Prasanthan to start a petrol pump at Chengalai in Kannur.