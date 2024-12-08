ADM’s death: Police inquest report speaks of blood stain on underwear

The police inquest report reportedly revealed that there was a blood

stain on the underwear of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate

(ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found dead inside his official quarters at

Pallikkunnu in Kannur.

This is mentioned in the inquest report prepared by the Kannur Town

Police on October 15.

However, there was no mention of blood stains or injuries in the

postmortem report. The FIR also does not mention any blood stains.

With this, the concerns of the family, which saw foul play in Naveen

Babu’s death, is getting stronger. The inquest report also mentions

that no relatives were present at the location for the inquest; hence

their statements could not be recorded.

According to the contents of the FIR, there are no other suspicions

regarding the cause of death. The details of Naveen Babu’s postmortem

report were released the other day. The postmortem report has

confirmed that his death was due to hanging, with no suspicious

injuries or wounds on his body.

The report states that there was no injury to the skull and no damage

to the ribs. The report also points out that the upper part of the

left lung was in contact with the chest wall. There were no injuries

to the muscles and major blood vessels. The report also states that

there were no injuries to the cartilage and vertebrae and that the

esophagus was normal.

The report states that the eyes were closed and the nose, mouth, and

ears were not injured. The lips were blue, the teeth and gums were

intact, the tongue was bitten, the fingernails were blue, the body

showed no signs of decomposition, and the stomach and bladder were

empty. The report also points out that the spinal cord was not

injured. The postmortem report also states that the body was not kept

in a cold room.

Naveen Babu’s relatives have reportedly filed a complaint against the

doctor who conducted the postmortem following the revelation in the

police inquest report. One of his relatives, Anil P Nair, said the

doctor who conducted the postmortem should have read the inquest

report carefully.

“It is, therefore, clear that no scientific investigation was

conducted. There is still suspicion of a conspiracy in Naveen Babu’s

death. There was bleeding from the body. That means there was a wound

somewhere on the body. It is the responsibility of the police to say

what it was and the responsibility of the doctor who conducted the

postmortem,” he said.

That is why a thorough CBI investigation is being demanded, he added.

Naveen Babu’s family said they were informed of Naveen Babu’s death

only after the inquest was completed. “We had requested authorities

to conduct the post-mortem in Kozhikode medical college instead of

Pariyaram medical college ,” Naveen Babu’s relative Anil P Nair told

a news channel.

His wife has moved the Kerala High Court seeking CBI probe into her

husband’s death claiming that the state police investigation is not

proceeding in the right direction. She alleged that the accused,

former president of the Kannur District Panchayat, P P Divya,

possessed significant political influence, raising concerns that the

investigation might be sabotaged. When the case seeking a CBI probe

into the death of former Kannur ADM came up for hearing on Friday

before Justice Kauser Edappagat, the Kerala government opposed the

plea. The case is posted for December 12.

The Kannur ADM was found dead at his official residence in

Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on the morning of October 15. He allegedly took

his life after facing public humiliation and corruption accusations

made by PP Divya, then the Kannur District Panchayat President, at the

farewell meeting on October 14. Divya had accused him of intentionally

delaying the issuance of an NOC to Prasanthan to start a petrol pump

at Chengalai in Kannur.