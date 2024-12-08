ADM’s death: Police inquest report speaks of blood stain on underwear

Grenade explodes accidental during police training
A training session on the use of smoke grenades for crowd control was underway at the district police lines when a sudden grenade explosion injured two police personnel.
The police inquest report reportedly revealed that there was a bloodstain on the underwear of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found dead inside his official quarters atPallikkunnu in Kannur.
The police inquest report reportedly revealed that there was a blood
stain on the underwear of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate
(ADM) Naveen Babu, who was found dead inside his official quarters at
Pallikkunnu in Kannur.
This is mentioned in the inquest report prepared by the Kannur Town
Police on October 15.
However, there was no mention of blood stains or injuries in the
postmortem report. The FIR also does not mention any blood stains.
Advertisement
With this, the concerns of the family, which saw foul play in Naveen
Babu’s death, is getting stronger. The inquest report also mentions
that no relatives were present at the location for the inquest; hence
their statements could not be recorded.
According to the contents of the FIR, there are no other suspicions
regarding the cause of death. The details of Naveen Babu’s postmortem
report were released the other day. The postmortem report has
confirmed that his death was due to hanging, with no suspicious
injuries or wounds on his body.
The report states that there was no injury to the skull and no damage
to the ribs. The report also points out that the upper part of the
left lung was in contact with the chest wall. There were no injuries
to the muscles and major blood vessels. The report also states that
there were no injuries to the cartilage and vertebrae and that the
esophagus was normal.
The report states that the eyes were closed and the nose, mouth, and
ears were not injured. The lips were blue, the teeth and gums were
intact, the tongue was bitten, the fingernails were blue, the body
showed no signs of decomposition, and the stomach and bladder were
empty. The report also points out that the spinal cord was not
injured. The postmortem report also states that the body was not kept
in a cold room.
Naveen Babu’s relatives have reportedly filed a complaint against the
doctor who conducted the postmortem following the revelation in the
police inquest report. One of his relatives, Anil P Nair, said the
doctor who conducted the postmortem should have read the inquest
report carefully.
“It is, therefore, clear that no scientific investigation was
conducted. There is still suspicion of a conspiracy in Naveen Babu’s
death. There was bleeding from the body. That means there was a wound
somewhere on the body. It is the responsibility of the police to say
what it was and the responsibility of the doctor who conducted the
postmortem,” he said.
That is why a thorough CBI investigation is being demanded, he added.
Naveen Babu’s family said they were informed of Naveen Babu’s death
only after the inquest was completed. “We had requested authorities
to conduct the post-mortem in Kozhikode medical college instead of
Pariyaram medical college ,” Naveen Babu’s relative Anil P Nair told
a news channel.
His wife has moved the Kerala High Court seeking CBI probe into her
husband’s death claiming that the state police investigation is not
proceeding in the right direction. She alleged that the accused,
former president of the Kannur District Panchayat, P P Divya,
possessed significant political influence, raising concerns that the
investigation might be sabotaged. When the case seeking a CBI probe
into the death of former Kannur ADM came up for hearing on Friday
before Justice Kauser Edappagat, the Kerala government opposed the
plea. The case is posted for December 12.
The Kannur ADM was found dead at his official residence in
Pallikkunnu, Kannur, on the morning of October 15. He allegedly took
his life after facing public humiliation and corruption accusations
made by PP Divya, then the Kannur District Panchayat President, at the
farewell meeting on October 14. Divya had accused him of intentionally
delaying the issuance of an NOC to Prasanthan to start a petrol pump
at Chengalai in Kannur.
Advertisement