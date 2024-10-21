Adm Tripathi’s UAE visit to deepen naval ties

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of India, embarked on a three-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates, beginning today. The primary goal of the visit is to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two nations, in alignment with the growing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various sectors. The visit aims to consolidate the maritime relations between the two nations and explore new areas of collaboration between their navies.

During his visit, Admiral Tripathi will hold discussions with Rear Admiral Pilot Saeed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Commander of the UAE Naval Forces, as well as other senior UAE government officials. His schedule also includes a visit to the UAE National Defence College, where he will engage with student officers.

A significant highlight of his visit is attendance at the 3rd Edition of the India-UAE Bilateral Naval Exercise. These exercises underscore the cooperative engagements between the two navies, which include operational interactions through port calls, joint exercises, reciprocal visits, Navy-to-Navy staff talks, and the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC). This visit further strengthens the strategic maritime partnership between India and the UAE.

