Adityanath takes dig at Priyanka’s Palestine bag; says UP youths going to Israel

Taking a dig at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said while the state was sending its youth in large numbers to Israel for employment, a “Congress leader” was seen walking around Parliament carrying a “Palestine bag”.

He shared significant updates regarding the state’s youth making strides internationally, particularly in Israel. He mentioned that over 5,600 young people from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction work, where they receive free accommodation and meals, along with an additional Rs 1.5 lakh. He also assured that these workers are fully protected with guaranteed security.

Advertisement

“Yesterday, a Congress leader was seen walking around Parliament carrying a Palestinian bag, while we were sending our youth to Israel for opportunities,” he told the state assembly.

Advertisement

CM Yogi noted that Israeli officials had recently visited and expressed interest in hiring more young people from Uttar Pradesh due to their excellent work ethic and skills. “The world now recognizes the strength of our youth’s skills. When they send back the Rs 1.5 lakh they earn, they contribute directly to the development of our state,” he said, urging the recognition of these young achievers.

He also urged opposition members to better understand the government’s policies and initiatives for the welfare of the youth in the state.

He stated, “The government has taken several steps for the benefit of the youth in Uttar Pradesh. If opposition members take the time to understand these policies and implement them in their constituencies, it will benefit the youth in their areas. Otherwise, they will meet the same fate as in Kundarki.”

The Chief Minister emphasized advancing Uttar Pradesh on the path of development. Highlighting the upcoming Kumbh Mela, he called it a global showcase opportunity for the state, underscoring the need for a positive mindset and approach to ensure its success.

“Negativity must end. The opposition should avoid being persistently negative,” he said. “Criticizing everything and only pointing out flaws is not the right approach. Adopt a positive mindset, move in the right direction, and you will witness progress. But if you choose a path of negativity, you’ll end up trapped, like being caught between a well and a pit.”

The CM further urged opposition members to bring up issues in the Assembly, supported by facts. He added, “If you present your issues with proper facts, your respect and dignity will grow. Issues raised without facts or evidence are not useful.”

He also appealed to the opposition to focus on the government’s policies and plans for the betterment of the youth in their constituencies. “If you understand these policies, you can help the youth in your areas. Otherwise, you will end up with the same situation as in Kundarki.”

Further, CM Yogi drew attention to Uttar Pradesh’s economic progress, stating that in 1947, the state’s per capita income was higher than the national average. However, by 2017, when his government came to power, UP’s per capita income had dropped to one-third of the national average. “Today, we have successfully doubled that figure, and I believe that within the next five years, Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income will surpass the national average once again,” he added, pointing to the state’s current growth rate as an indication of the positive trend.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of its youth, stating that the government’s intentions are clear and its policies are focused on empowering young people. He highlighted the success of the state’s Skill Development Mission, which has already enrolled over 12 lakh youths, with more than 6 lakh securing jobs through the program.

“The Skill Development Mission is doing excellent work, and we are also focusing on global job mapping to explore employment opportunities for Uttar Pradesh’s youth worldwide,” CM Yogi said. He mentioned that efforts are underway to design model courses aligned with global standards in addition to regular academic curriculums.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the National Education Policy also aligns with the state’s skill development goals. “The aim of the Skill Mission is to ensure that our youth do not feel helpless after completing their education, but instead feel empowered and self-sufficient,” he added.

Addressing raised concerns, CM Yogi assured that the government is aware of the issues being discussed and remains fully committed to the future of the state’s youth. “No one will be allowed to play with the future of our young generation,” he added.