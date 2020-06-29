In view of the increasing number of Corona cases in Meerut Division, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to carry out an11-day screening drive in all the six districts of the division from July 2.

This screening drive would be carried out on the lines of Pulse Polio campaign in Meerut division’s six districts viz Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Meerut and Bagpat. The door to door drive will help in tracing Corona cases in these districts where the virus is fast spreading its tentacles.

All these six are amongst top 11 districts of the state in the tally of Corona cases. Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts are the worst hit and among the top five. On Friday, 313 new Corona positive cases were reported in a single day from the Meerut division of which 270 alone were from Meerut, Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad. In Meerut district, so far 955 positive cases have been reported with 67 deaths. The mortality rate in Meerut district is the highest in UP.

Hence, concerned by this situation, Adityanath during the review meeting of unlock 2 ordered the officials to carry out a screening drive in all six districts of the division.

Besides identification of the suspected cases the drive also aims at creating awareness among the people and educate them about the precautions they should take to save themselves from the virus.

Divisional Surveillance officer Dr Ashok Taliyan said that a ‘pulse polio’ like intensive screening drive is being launched from July 2 for 11 days on the directions of the CM.

Under this drive, a team of two trained health workers would be formed in each of these six districts. This team would reach out to every household to collect information about influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection( SARI) from the family members, said Dr Taliyan adding that if they come across any suspected case of Corona the team would carry out on the spot Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). If the report is positive the patient would be admitted to a Covid hospital.

This, according to Dr Taliyan, would be helpful in identifying the suspected Corona cases so that they are provided immediate medical assistance and are isolated from others so that further spread of the virus is checked. Also, the outcome of this drive would help in establishing the fact if the spread of the virus here is at the community transfer stage or not. Though the indications so far are strongly against it, he averred that a majority of cases have their contact history and are reported only from certain locations.

Besides identifying the cases, this team will also make people aware of the threat of the pandemic and the precautions that they could take to ensure their safety. Dr Taliyan further informed that many e- Rickshaws are being used to develop mobile systems and some big screens also have been set up to create awareness among the masses. Also, public address systems are being installed at important public places and crossings where awareness messages for Corona would be conveyed.

Besides, cleanliness and sanitization drives will also be carried out for which urban and rural development and Panchayat Raj departments have been given directions. Corona helpdesks have also been set up at police stations, government offices, industrial units and public places.