Rajouri ADC killed in Pakistan shelling in JK

Additional deputy commissioner of the border district of Rajouri, Raj Kumar Thapa, was killed on Saturday morning in a targeted attack at his official residence by the Pakistan Army.

Two of his staff members were critically injured as artillery shells from across the Line of Control (LoC) hit his house, reports said.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College but Thapa succumbed to his injuries while the condition of his staff members is stated to be critical, according to officials.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has condoled Thapa’s death. He wrote on X; “Devastating news from Rajouri. We have lost a dedicated officer of the J&K Administration Services. Just yesterday he was accompanying the Deputy CM around the district & attended the online meeting I chaired”.

“Today the residence of the officer was hit by Pak shelling as they targeted Rajouri town killing our Additional District Development Commissioner Sh Raj Kumar Thappa. I’ve no words to express my shock & sadness at this terrible loss of life. May his soul rest in peace”, the CM added.

Several residential houses in the old city here were damaged as Pakistan targeted civilian areas across J&K with drone attacks early this morning.

Unconfirmed reports said heavy artillery shelling was continuing from Pakistan forces in the Uri, Poonch, Rajouri and other border areas.