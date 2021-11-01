Adaptation not just mitigation: PM Modi at COP 26

The world’s response to the climate crisis must involve adaptation and not just mitigation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed at the COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday.

“Adaptation has not received the kind of importance in global climate debate that mitigation has. This is an injustice to those developing nations that are more impacted by climate change. We will need to make adaptation the key component of our development policies and projects,” he said in a 2-minute speech.

“Just like in India, climate is a big challenge for the agriculture sector for most developing countries. There are changes in the cropping patterns, untimely rains and floods, or crops are destroyed by regular typhoons,” PM Modi said.

He listed how the Indian government’s projects like Tapwater for All, Clean India Mission and Clean Cooking Fuel for all “have not only provided adaptation benefits to our citizens in need but also improved their quality of life”.

Earlier in the day PM Modi on Monday met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26).

He reached Glasgow on Sunday to participate in the COP26 meeting. He met members of the Indian community in Glasgow on Monday to strengthen people-to-people bonds between the two countries ahead of his participation in the 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26).

At COP26, the world leaders are expected to work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines, mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer and keeping in reach the goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

The high-level segment of COP-26 is titled the World Leaders’ Summit (WLS) and the Summit will be attended by heads of state/government of more than 120 countries.