Adapt to the changing times or fall behind: CM Yogi tells youth in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday highlighted the importance of adapting to the changing times, stating that the cycle of time moves continuously without waiting for anyone.

“Those who fail to prepare and adapt, risk falling behind and becoming mere followers,” he said.

Presiding over the closing ceremony of the 92nd Founder’s Week celebrations of Pratap Shiksha Parishad, Chief Minister Adityanath underscored the importance of collective effort and teamwork.

Welcoming Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi as the chief guest, the CM emphasised the importance of unity in driving initiatives for the welfare of society and the nation. “When efforts are driven by collectivism and teamwork, the results naturally reflect the dedication and preparation involved, serving as a true measure of success,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister cited the successful fight against encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as an example of the power of teamwork and research. He recounted how since 1977, the region suffered over 40 years of devastation from encephalitis, which claimed the lives of thousands of children across 38 districts.

In the early years, proper treatment facilities were nonexistent, and even after vaccines became available, the virus adapted, prolonging the crisis.

However in 2017, with the formation of his government, a collaborative effort involving the state and central governments, UNICEF, health organisations, and various government teams, led to the creation of a robust action plan.

Within two years, the longstanding issue was effectively resolved. “The journey from facing a daunting challenge to achieving results, exemplifies the power of teamwork and collective determination,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Adityanath urged the youth to minimise mobile phone use, and focus their energy on hard work, studies, skill development, and connecting with nature. “We must ensure that we control technology and not let technology control us,” he cautioned.

He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from the life of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and explore new opportunities that align with their interests and extend beyond personal preferences. “Whether it’s social service, women’s and children’s welfare, improving farmers’ lives, or any other area that benefits society, choose a field and pursue it with dedication,” he urged.

Highlighting the importance of honesty and perseverance, he added, “There is no shortcut to success. Hard work and integrity are essential for achieving consistent success in life.”

The Chief Minister also addressed the need for vision, preparation, and philosophical integrity in life, asserting that merely earning degrees or securing jobs should not define one’s purpose. He praised Kailash Satyarthi’s achievements as a testament to perseverance and dedication.

Welcoming Satyarthi, Adityanath noted that he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize ten years ago on the same date. He acknowledged Satyarthi’s life as a source of inspiration for youth and all individuals uncertain about their path in life.

CM Adityanath praised the Jyotishi Pratap Education Council for its commitment to innovation and efforts, upholding the values of its founders over the past 92 years.

He acknowledged the contributions of Brahmalin Mahant Akhandnath Ji Maharaj, who established the Narayan Pratap Shiksha Parishad in 1932 to promote national pride and collective progress among rural youth.

“The foundation of national education was established by honouring the sacrifices of Pratap, a symbol of dedication and patriotism,” he said.

During the main celebration of the Founder’s Week at MPPG College, Jungle Dhusar, CM Adityanath and Satyarthi felicitated outstanding scholars, employees, and students associated with Kishore Pratap Shiksha Parishad. A total of 200 awards were distributed on stage, while an additional 800 awards will be confirmed through media channels.

On the occasion, the CM and Kailash Satyarthi jointly released the book ‘Indian Concept of Education,’ authored by Shipra Singh, Head of the Department of Education, MPPG college.