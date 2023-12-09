Adani group to invest more than Rs 4,400 crore in cement, gas, power and other sectors in Uttarakhand

Adani group of Industries will convert 200 Uttarakhand government’s diesel run buses into Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) fuel buses as it announced to invest more than 4,400 crore in cement, gas, power and other sectors in the state.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023 on Friday in Dehradun director Adani group, Pranav Adani said “to facilitate the transition to have 15 percent natural gas in India’s energy mix by 2030 we propose to convert 200 state-owned buses to environment friendly CNG buses. Thus contributing Uttarakhand to remain the way it is.”

Adani informed “in the cement sector we will invest in excess of 1700 crore to expand our Ambuja Cement, 300 crore to enhance our Roorkee plant. We also plan to invest 1400 crore to set up a grinding unit with the capacity of four million tons.” Besides this “in Kumaon region we have taken up a project with over 800 crore to install smart meters. We are also exploring the development of 1000 acres land parcel in Pantnagar with the possibilities including infrastructure for an aero city, an inland container depo, logistics, warehouses and a knowledge park” said Adani adding that the Adani group is excited by the range of opportunities emerging in Uttarakhand.

As the industry leaders thanked and praised Uttarakhand government for providing investment opportunities they Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Energy announced his company’s plan to invest Rs 15,000 crores. Jindal also expressed his happiness to be part of ‘Clean Kedarnath Project’ started in November.

Yoga Guru and Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust head Baba Ramdev assured his company’s future investments of more than Rs 10,000 crores in the state. Ramdev also praised the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for his efforts to keep investment friendly environment in the state and urged corporate houses to set up their units in the state.

R Dinesh, Chairman TVS Supply Chain Solutions reiterated his company’s plan investments in the manufacturing sector and warehousing capacity to provide more than 7,000 jobs. Besides this as President of CII, Dinesh informed that confederation will set up 10 model career centers to provide counseling and support for more than 1 lakh people in the state. He also assured that Uttarakhand will be the first state to have a special multi skill development Centre with a capacity to train 10,000 people covering hospitality, health care and advanced manufacturing sectors in coming days.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister welcomed Industry heads and said Uttarakhand global investors summit with theme ‘Destination Uttarakhand’ was inspired by “Vibrant Gujarat” conclaves organised by PM Narendra Modi when he was chief minister of Gujarat. “It will be our endeavor to organize this summit every two years. The main objective of “Destination Uttarakhand” is all round development of the state by coordinating ecology and economy with green economy and employment.” Dhami said that a grand ‘Convention Center’ will soon be constructed in Uttarakhand similar to ‘Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center’ in Gujarat.