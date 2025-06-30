Adani group, ISKCON join hands to serve devotees during Puri Rath Yatra

Every year, the sacred Rath Yatra in Puri transforms the spiritual landscape of India, drawing millions of devotees from across the country and the world.

But in 2025, this grand celebration of faith added a deeper layer of meaning, a powerful blend of devotion, service, and social responsibility.

Advertisement

This year marked a unique collaboration between the Adani Group and ISKCON, who joined hands to offer free prasad meals to thousands of devotees throughout the city of Puri. What began as a simple act of Seva evolved into a heartwarming experience of nourishment both physical and spiritual.

Advertisement

The prasad, freshly cooked and served with love, included hot rice and soft rotis, seasonal mixed vegetables, protein-rich dal payasam, sweet gulab jamuns, halwa, and cooling curd rice.

The menu wasn’t just about taste—it was carefully curated to meet the nutritional needs of those walking long miles in the summer heat. Each plate, on average, delivered between 700 to 900 calories, over 20 grams of protein, and a healthy mix of fiber, vitamins, and essential minerals, making it a wholesome and balanced meal for every pilgrim.

From morning until late evening, the flow of pilgrims continued, and so did the flow of prasad—each meal a symbol of divine hospitality.

No thermocol or plastic was used, biodegradable paper plates were provided instead. Volunteers wore gloves while serving, and large polythene bags were arranged at each site for proper waste disposal. It wasn’t just food being served; it was a complete ecosystem of dignity, discipline, and devotion.

During the Rath Yatra, when Lord Jagannath, accompanied by his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, travels through the pilgrim town in his chariot, it is believed that the Lord steps out to bless without discrimination. Mirroring this spirit, the Adani-ISKCON initiative ensured that every soul, rich or poor, local or visitor received the same heartfelt service, said the Adani group in a statement.