Adani donates Rs 100 cr to Telangana skill university

Another meeting between industrialist Gautam Adani and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has provided enough arsenal to the BRS to attack the Congress, accusing the national party of hypocrisy. Adani group chairperson Gautam Adani today met the CM to handover a cheque of Rs 100 crore for the upcoming Young India Skills University. With Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi constantly accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working for Adanis ,the BRS immediately seized the opportunity of accusing Reddy of doing the same.

A statement issued by the CM’s office along with a photograph read, “A delegation from Adani Foundation, led by chairperson of Adani Group, Gautam Adani met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to handover a donation cheque of Rs 100 crore towards the establishment of Young India Skills University. Mr Adani also promised continued support for the initiatives of Telangana state government for skills development and empowerment of youth.”

Earlier, Gautam Adani had met the CM at Davos where his group had pledged to invest in projects worth Rs 12,400 crore in Telangana. BRS working president KT Rama Rao today immediately attacked the CM and Congress party and took a dig both at Gandhi and Reddy.“Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera keep saying Modani (Modi+Adani) so now we can say RevAdani (Revanth + Adani) or RagAdani (Rahul Gandhi +Adani).”

Reddy had even led a protest a couple of months ago over SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch who was accused by Hindenburg Research of holding accounts in funds linked to Adani’s offshore activities.When asked about the CM’s protest against SEBI and Adani nexus, KTR said “ Hypocrisy thy name is Congress.” A few days ago Rao had written a cryptic post on ‘X’ alleging that a minister close to the CM had met Adani in Hyderabad, just after ED raided his properties. He did not name the minister believed to be Ponguleti Srinivas Rao and alleged that Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu was also present in the meeting held in ITC Kohenur. He further alleged that they were eyeing 84 acres of prime land in Raidurg.