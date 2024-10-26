Actor Vijay holds party’s first meet, to make maiden political address

Reigning Kollywood monarch Vijay, who has floated the ‘Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam’ (TVK) party with the aim of contesting the 2026 assembly elections, is holding its first ever political conference tomorrow at Vikiravandi, near Villupuram about 154 km from Chennai.

There is huge expectation about the event since this will be the first time that the movie icon will address a political rally and declare the TVK’s principles and ideological orientation. He himself had announced earlier that the conference would be the ideal platform to make public the party’s policies and programmes.

Massive cut outs of political icons, from rationalist Dravidian stalwart ‘Periyar’ EV Rmasamy to Dr BR Ambedkar and Congress veteran K Kamaraj, the famed Tamil kings of the yore – Chera, Chola and Pandya – as well as the valiant queen Velu Nachiyar who fought the British, adorn the venue. It is the cynosure of all eyes and Vijay’s cutout stands amidst the pantheon of icons as if giving an indication of the TVKs political orientation: Tamil pride coupled with social justice and nationalism.

In a letter to his party cadre on the eve of the conference, Vijay said “The successful conduct of the conference would make every doubting Thomas to realise that the TVK is a political party with a difference and will be well grounded with a clear focus.” Earlier, unveiling the party flag, he had said “Let us prepare ourselves as a political party. So far we have worked for our betterment. From now on we should dedicate ourselves to the growth and development of Tamil Nadu (TN). We should be in solidarity with all and work with confidence. Victory is certainly ours.”

According to analysts, his political plunge will alter the DMK Vs AIADMK bipolarity in TN into a multipolar one and he becomes yet another Chief Ministerial contender. Hence, his political foray is keenly watched. For, with a huge fan following, the actor, who has surpassed legends such as Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan as the biggest box office star and one of the highest paid in the film industry, Vijay @ C Joseph Vijay, launched the TVK in February this year and unveiled the party flag later in August. The conference is being held at Vikravanidi, in the OBC Vanniyar hotbed of Villupuram-Cuddalore belt in north Tamil Nadu, where the Dalit party VCK, is also active.

A mass hero at the peak of his career in Tamil filmdom, Vijay had made clear his intention of taking on the two dominant Dravidian parties – ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK – in the assembly poll and stayed away from the 2024 LS election without supporting any party. As for its ideological roots, the TVK has so far shown that it is wedded to social justice. Its motto “All are born equal” is taken from “Thirukkural”, the acclaimed Sangam era classic composed by Thiruvalluvar and it is the pledge taken at all party events.

Already fans, mostly the youth, have started converging at the venue contiguous to National Highway 45. And the organisers say that the political jamboree is expected to draw nearly 5 lakh people, including women in large numbers, from across Tamil Nadu and from neighbouring states as well. Like ‘Thalaiva’, the honorific for Rajinikanth, it is ‘Thalapathy’ (General) for Vijay. And the conference, being held ahead of Deepavali festival, for the ardent fans of the actor, is akin to a First Day First Show of a festival release of a ‘Thalapathy’ film.