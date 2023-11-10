Actor Suresh Gopi summoned over woman journalist’s complaint

The Kerala Police have summoned Malayalam actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi for questioning in the complaint filed by a woman journalist, alleging misconduct on his part.

In the summons issued to Suresh Gopi, he has been asked to appear at Nadakkavu Police Station on or before November 18 for questioning in the complaint filed by the woman journalist.

The woman journalist filed a complaint with the Kozhikode City Commissioner and also the state women’s commission on October 27.

In the complaint, she alleged that Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder twice during a media interaction.

The journalist initially moved away but Suresh Gopi again tried to put his hand on her shoulder, the complaint says. The Commissioner subsequently referred the case to the Nadakkavu police station.

The police booked Suresh Gopi over the complaint lodged by the woman journalist. The police have invoked IPC’s Section 354 A against the actor for his inappropriate behaviour. The Women’s Commission has also sought a detailed report from the police within fifteen days.

The incident has sparked widespread controversy on social media. The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has sought an apology from the actor over the incident.

Following this, Suresh Gopi issued an apology stating that he had never been disrespectful to anyone in his life on or off the stage and that he had treated the woman journalist affectionately like a father and never intended to be disrespectful.

However, the journalist went ahead with legal action pointing out that Suresh Gopi’s was only an explanation and not an apology.