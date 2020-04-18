Controversial actor and former reality show Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan was arrested on Saturday for making ‘objectionable’ comments over social networking site Facebook, a Mumbai Police official said.

The case has been registered at Khar Police Station under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against Ajaz Khan, a police official told.

#eijaz arrested by Mumbai police for spreading communal hatred. pic.twitter.com/afoWW3VsD5 — Faizul Islam (@faizulislam01) April 18, 2020

He was booked earlier in July last year also for posting objectionable videos that could allegedly have caused religious enmity.

In October 2018, he was arrested for possessing banned drugs, police said.