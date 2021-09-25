Active Covid caseload continues to drop; below 1%

India recorded 29,616 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours but also reported 28,046 recoveries in the same time span, increasing the total number of Covid recoveries in the nation to 3,28,76,319.

The recovery rate now stands at 97.78 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The new Coronavirus infection cases recorded on Saturday are 5.6 per cent lower than what was registered on Friday.

There are 3,01,442 active cases in the country at present, 1,280 more than the figure reported on Friday.

India’s active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total covid cases, the Union Health Ministry updates showed. The total active cases in India is 0.90 per cent.

The country witnessed 290 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of fatalities reported to 4,46,658.

The weekly positivity rate stands at 1.99 per cent at present and has been less than three per cent for the last 92 days.

The daily positivity rate is 1.86 per cent at present and has been less than three per cent for the last 26 days.

Of the fresh cases, 86.34 per cent were reported from five states alone, with Kerala responsible for 60.72 per cent of them.

Of the five states which registered the most number, are Kerala with 17,983 cases, Maharashtra with 3,286 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,733 cases, Mizoram with 1,322 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 1,246 cases.

The maximum Covid-19 casualties in last 24 hours were reported in Kerala (127), followed by Maharashtra with 51 daily deaths.

Under the mass vaccination drive, a total of 71,04,051 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 84.89 crore and stood at 84,89,29,160 as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Saturday. This has been achieved through 82,99,312 sessions.

More than 82.57crore (82,57,88,115) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far by the Centre and through direct state procurement category.

More than 94 lakh doses are in the pipeline. More than 4.15 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry.