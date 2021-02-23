The total tally of Covid-19 cases surpassed1.10 crore with 14,199 new infections being reported in a day, while active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases have increased to 1,10,05,850, while the death toll increased to 1,56,385 with 83 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,06,99,410 which translates to a national Covid-19 recovery rate of 97.22 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Active coronavirus infections in the country increased to 1,50,055 .

Amit Shah reviews Covid vaccine drive:

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive to check the public health response as the second dose is now being administered to healthcare and frontline workers across the country and preparations are in final stage for rollout of the third phase of the world’s biggest inoculation exercise.

The meeting came as when India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 1.14 crore recipients. The vaccination drive was started on January 16 for healthcare workers and frontline workers estimated to be around 3 crore.

~With inputs from PTI~