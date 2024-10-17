Action will be taken against accused under NSA in Bahriach violence case

Even as opposition parties have questioned the reported encounter of the Bahriach accused, the Uttar Pradesh police has announced that the culprits will be booked under the stringent National Security Act.

Superintendent of Police( SP) Vrinda Shukla said that action will be taken against all the accused under NSA. Apart from this, strict action will also be taken against those who are giving protection to these accused. Illegal weapons were also found with the accused.

UP Police said that on Thursday five people have been arrested by Bahraich Police in the case of shooting dead a youth in Maharajganj on Sunday, whose names are Mohammad Faheen, Mohammad Taleem, Mohammad Sarfaraz, Mohammad Hameed and Mohammad Afzal.

However among them Sarfraz and Taleem were injured during an encounter.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘Such incidents are happening continuously and these incidents are happening due to the failure of the government. The government is staging encounters to hide its failure”.

He said ,” encounter or half encounter, there are many other definitions which have been made by the government. If law and order had been improving due to the encounter, then UP would have been better than other states in many statistics. It was an administrative failure that when the police was aware of the program there (Bahraich), then why were they not able to conduct the program peacefully? Encountering and promoting hatred is the new way of working of this government. Where is justice system?.”

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said that it is not difficult to know the truth about the ‘encounter’ of the accused of Bahraich violence with the police.

Everyone knows about Yogi’s ‘thok denge’ policy. If the police had so much evidence, efforts would have been made to get the accused punished legally.