Action plan formulated to tackle animal infectious diseases

The action plan was formulated during the three-day workshop on Animal Infectious Disease Prioritization, organized by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, which concluded here on Friday.

“A key outcome of the workshop was the development of a prioritized list of the top 20 animal infectious diseases, selected based on severity, transmissibility, available interventions, impact, prevalence, and national importance. An action plan was formulated, focusing on five critical areas- coordination, communication, monitoring and surveillance, prevention and control, therapeutics, and socio-economic and contingency planning,” said Union Ministry of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday.

The workshop concluded with a strong call to action urging the replication of similar Animal Disease Prioritization exercises at the regional level across India. This approach aims to address region-specific animal diseases, ensuring tailored and effective disease control and prevention strategies, it said.

The Ministry added, “This workshop represents a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to protect animal health, reflecting a robust commitment to the One Health approach. The collective aim is clear: to secure the health of animals, humans, and the environment for future generations.”

Addressing the valedictory session, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (AHD) Alka Upadhyaya underscored India’s growing self-reliance in animal health and highlighted the department’s major achievements in tackling four critical diseases under the National Control Programme, targeting: Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Brucellosis, and Classical Swine Fever. These programs are supported by nationwide vaccination drives, fully funded by the Government of India, utilizing indigenously developed vaccines.

Upadhyaya also outlined plans to establish FMD-free zones in eight states, where advanced vaccination efforts are underway. This strategic move is expected to pave the way for expanded export opportunities for Indian animal products, enhancing the country’s global market presence.

She applauded the collaborative efforts of cross-sectoral experts and the commitment of all stakeholders in finalizing the priority disease list aimed at improving animal health and extended her gratitude to FAO and USAID for their vital support in organizing the workshop.