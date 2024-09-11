Act now on climate change, PM tells Green Hydrogen meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a growing realisation that climate change is not a matter of the future, its impact is being felt here and now, and that the time for action is also here and now.

In a video message to the International Conference on Green Hydrogen, the prime minister said energy transition and sustainability have become central to global policy discourse. India is committed to a cleaner and greener planet and is among the first G20 nations to fulfill its Paris commitments on green energy.

He said these commitments were fulfilled nine years ahead of the target of 2030. In the past 10 years, he said that India’s installed non-fossil fuel capacity has increased nearly 300 per cent and solar energy capacity got over a 3,000 per cent boost.

The prime minister said that “we are not resting on these achievements and the nation remains focused on strengthening existing solutions while also looking at new and innovative areas,” adding this is where Green Hydrogen comes into the picture.

“Green Hydrogen is emerging as a promising addition to the world’s energy landscape,” the prime minister said. It can help in decarbonizing industries that are difficult to electrify and gives examples of refineries, fertilizers, steel, heavy-duty transportation, and several other sectors that would benefit from it.

Mr Modi suggested that Green Hydrogen can be used as a storage solution for surplus renewable energy. Reflecting on the National Green Hydrogen Mission launched in 2023, the prime minister outlined India’s goals to make it a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of Green Hydrogen.

“The National Green Hydrogen Mission is giving an impetus to innovation, infrastructure, industry, and investment,” PM Modi said, adding that investments in cutting-edge research and development, partnerships between industry and academia, and encouragement for start-ups and entrepreneurs of the domain are being done.

He also touched upon the great potential for the development of a green jobs eco-system and highlighted the government’s effort towards skill development for the nation’s youth in this sector.

Prime Minister Modi called for greater global cooperation in advancing the Green Hydrogen sector and urged the domain experts and the scientific community to lead the way. “In such a crucial sector, it is important for domain experts to lead the way and work together,” he said, emphasising the need for collective expertise to address the challenges facing the Green Hydrogen industry.

He said scientists and innovators should propose public policy changes that would further support the sector.

Mr Modi posed critical questions to the global scientific community. “Can we improve the efficiency of electrolysers and other components in Green Hydrogen production? Can we explore the use of seawater and municipal wastewater for production,” he asked.

He underscored the need to address these challenges, particularly in using Green Hydrogen for public transport, shipping, and inland waterways. “Exploring such topics together will greatly help the green energy transition across the world,” the Prime Minister stated.