Acharyakulam celebrates JEE Advanced success as 5 students achieve national ranks

Acharyakulam, the residential school founded by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, held a special yajna on Tuesday to honour students who brought glory to the institution by clearing the prestigious JEE Advanced entrance examination.

On the occasion, Dr Ritambhara Shastri ‘Behenji,’ Vice Chairperson of Acharyakulam, said, “Just as tapasya (penance) brings the desired results, Acharyakulam ensures that both the spiritual and academic efforts of students bear fruit. However, the time and effort needed to succeed may differ for each student.”

Out of 16 students who prepared for the exam, five successfully cleared JEE Advanced, securing national-level rankings. Among them, Aryaman achieved the highest distinction with an All India Rank (AIR) of 2395. Other achievers include Anagh (AIR 9991), Shubham (AIR 12304; OBC-2927), Alok (AIR 14154; OBC-3481), and Aryendra (AIR 27846).

Despite the summer vacation, students and parents continue to express their joy, sending congratulatory messages celebrating this milestone achievement.

Principal Swati Munshi, Head of Patanjali Career Academy Pradeep Dagar, Swami Arjunananda Ji, Vice Principal Tapas Kumar Bera, School Coordinator Deepa, and Chief Hostel Warden and Sports Director Amit Rani also extended their heartfelt wishes to the successful students.