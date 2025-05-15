Acharyakulam to celebrate 100% results with five-day ‘Pratibha Abhinandan Parv’

Acharyakulam, a residential school established by Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, has achieved historic success in the High School and Intermediate exams 2025 as it delivered 100 per cent results.

After the results, an atmosphere of joy and celebration has gripped the school. On this occasion, a five-day “Pratibha Abhinandan Parv” will be celebrated like the previous year.

Advertisement

During the prayer assembly on Thursday, the students who achieved the highest scores in the High School exams were specially felicitated.

Advertisement

Notably, this year, Arthav secured the top position with an impressive 99.40%, Dhruv stood second with 98%, and Sanya Sejal secured third with 97.80%. Along with them, Sahaaj ranked fourth with 97.60%, and Anshuman and Kanhaiya Kumar secured fifth place with 97.40%.

Overall, all 153 students passed the exams, maintaining the school’s average score at 86.30%. Additionally, 21 students achieved ‘A-1’ grade in all five subjects, while 43 students earned centums (100%) in various subjects. The number of students scoring above 95% was 25.

It is worth noting that in this examination, 73 students (47.7%) scored above 90%, 44 students (28.7%) scored between 80-90%, 26 students (16.9%) scored between 70-80%, and 7 students (4.5%) scored between 60-70%.

On this occasion, Dr. Ritamshree Shastri, Vice-Chairperson of Acharyakulam’s Management Committee, along with Principal Mrs. Swati Munshi, extended heartfelt wishes and blessings to all students, teachers, and staff.

The event was graced by the presence of Swami Arjun Dev, Deputy Principal Mr. Tapas Kumar Bera, Coordinator Mrs. Deepa, Chief Hostel Supervisor and Sports Organizer Mr. Amit, along with all revered teachers, staff, and students.