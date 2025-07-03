ACB files charge sheet against Bagidora MLA in Rs 20 lakh bribe case

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against Bagidora MLA Jai Krishna Patel, his cousin Vijay and two others in the infamous Rs 20 lakh bribe case involving the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) leader.

The charge sheet was filed in the Special ACB (Cases) Court here against the four by Public Prosecutor Shalini Gautam on behalf of the ACB Bureau. Investigation officer incharge Assistant SP Sandip Saraswat prayed before the court for allowing to keep investigation on as a key accused Rohit Meena PA to the tainted legislator was still untraced.

The ACB on May 4 last had caught Bagidora (Banswara) MLA Patel, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh.

The money was allegedly taken for dropping three assembly questions related to mining affairs in the Karauli–Toda Bhim area. The deal was reportedly finalised for bribe of Rs 2.5 crore for which Rs 20 lakh were paid as first installment.

This is the first instance in Rajasthan when a sitting legislator has been arrested for taking a bribe.