Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A strengthened grassroots democracy in J&K, Ladakh: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the transformative decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In a post on X, Shah said: “Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalized sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”

He said the region’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi government’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.

“We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress,” Shah further said in the post.