Abrogation of Articles 370, 35A strengthened grassroots democracy in J&K, Ladakh: Shah

Once terror hotspot, now tourism destination: Union Minister on J&K after Art 370
G Kishan Reddy lashed out at Opposition parties, especially Congress and the National Conference for talking about re-implementing Article 370
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the transformative decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the transformative decision of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalised sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
In a post on X, Shah said: “Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under PM Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalized sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.”
He said the region’s youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi government’s efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success.
Advertisement
“We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region’s aspirations and transformative progress,” Shah further said in the post.
Advertisement