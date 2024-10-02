About 70 Indian nationals forced into cyber crime in Cambodia rescued

Following specific leads from the Indian Embassy in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian Police has rescued 67 Indian nationals who were trapped in the Southeast Asian nation in fraudulent job offers obtained through fake agents and forced into cyber crime. A team of Indian Embassy officials is now overseeing the repatriation process of these 67 Indian nationals in batches.

The embassy in a press release on Wednesday said 15 of these Indian nationals left for India on 30 September, 24 on 1 October and the rest will reach the country in the next few days. It said it continues to monitor the situation closely and remains committed to helping Indian nationals trapped in cyber crimes. It also advised Indian nationals to exercise extreme caution in taking up job opportunities in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian nations through suspicious agents and social media advertisements.

”Since January 2022, the Embassy of India in Phnom Penh has facilitated the repatriation of over 1000 Indian citizens with nearly 770 in the first nine months of 2024. This was possible with the cooperation extended by the Cambodian authorities to the Embassy of India,” the release added.

Advertisement