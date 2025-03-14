Genetic study estimates 51 rare Asian elephants in Cambodia’s northern plains

The first-ever genetic study of endangered Asian elephants has been conducted in Cambodia’s northern plains, estimating that the population of the mammals in the region was 51, said a Fauna & Flora Cambodia’s press release on Thursday.

Conducted by Fauna & Flora in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, the study was carried out during the 2020-2021 dry season and utilised non-invasive genetic sampling techniques across three key protected areas: Prey Lang, Preah Roka, and Chhaeb Wildlife Sanctuaries, the press release said.

The genetic research was performed at the Royal University of Phnom Penh with technical support from the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, it added.

“The researchers estimated a population of 51 elephants in the region, larger than previous local estimates suggested,” the press release said.

While smaller than Cambodia’s primary elephant populations in the Cardamom Mountains and Eastern Plains, which support 200-300 individuals, the Prey Lang Extended Landscape population exhibits high genetic diversity, a critical factor for long-term viability, it added.

Listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List, Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are some of the largest mammals on the planet.

Pablo Sinovas, country director of the Fauna & Flora Cambodia Programme, said that in this study, researchers combined molecular and spatial modelling techniques to assess the population size, genetic diversity, and habitat availability of an important yet imperilled group of Asian elephants in Cambodia.

“Despite its small size, this population retains high levels of genetic diversity, an essential foundation for long-term survival,” he said.

Alex Ball, WildGenes conservation manager for the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said that having a high level of genetic diversity within a population is fundamental to its long-term future, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We now hope to expand this methodology across Cambodia and beyond, helping to build a clearer picture of Asian elephant numbers, which will inform how best we can work to help reverse the decline of these spectacular animals,” he said.

It is estimated that there are currently 400 to 600 Asian elephants in the wild in Cambodia, the press release said.

The study’s findings underscore the potential of the Prey Lang Extended Landscape to become a national stronghold for Asian elephants, significantly contributing to Cambodia’s biodiversity conservation goals, it added.