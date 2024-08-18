Abhisek Manu Singhvi in Hyderabad to file nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll

Congress candidate from Telangana for the Rajya Sabha by-election and Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, on Sunday, met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other senior Congress leaders here ahead of filing of his nomination tomorrow.

A meeting of the Congress legislative party (CLP) was held in the evening in a city hotel to endorse his candidature ahead of the byelection. Singhvi arrived in Hyderabad to campaign for the by-election for Rajya Sabha slated to be held on 3 September.

He met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence. He also met the former MP K Keshav Rao whose resignation from the Rajya Sabha led to the by-election and his nomination for the same seat. Keshav Rao had resigned after joining the Congress even though he had another two years of his tenure left.

So far, the BRS has not indicated that it would nominate a candidate for the Rajya Sabha by-election though Keshav Rao had been elected on its ticket. It should be smooth sailing for Abhishek Manu Singhvi who had lost the RS election from Himachal Pradesh in February this year triggering a crisis in the Congress government in the state. It may be mentioned here that Singhvi is defending many of the Opposition leaders implicated by ED in the Delhi Liquor scam case.