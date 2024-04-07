AAP’s ‘mass fasting’ today in latest protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

In the latest protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for a mass fasting event in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

All AAP MLAs and office bearers sre holding a day-long fast in solidarity with Kejriwal.

The AAP has also urged its party workers and supporters across the country to observe fast at their homes and send their photos to the party.

“Today from 10 AM onwards, the entire nation will observe a fast against the conspiratorial arrest of Arvind Kejriwal Ji….Dictatorship will lose, democracy will win,” the party said in a post on ‘X’.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai claimed that Kejriwal’s supporters across the country and abroad are participating in the party’s ‘samuhik upwaas’ (mass fasting).

“People can observe the fast at their homes and support the Delhi Chief Minister,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to prevent Kejriwal from campaigning in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

After his arrest, the party said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared of Kejriwal because he is the only leader who has stopped him in the national capital.

On March 21, Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case relating to the alleged liquor policy irregularities.

The AAP chief is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after a court sent him to judicial custody till April 15, days before the beginning of first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19.