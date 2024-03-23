AAP writes to EC: Asks to ensure level playing field, claims party office sealed

Senior AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that the party’s office in the national capital was sealed from all sides, and party workers, leaders and ministers were not allowed to go towards the office.

However, the Delhi Police have said that no office has been sealed.

The AAP also wrote to the Election Commission of India, seeking an urgent appointment from the poll panel to ensure a level playing field in the upcoming LS polls, Atishi said.

She claimed that despite representation to the EC made by multiple parties on Friday regarding the alleged conduct of the central agencies, including the arrest of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal during the Model

Code of Conduct being in force, the party office was sealed.

The party in an e- mail has also told the EC that police blocked the routes to the AAP office during noon and no one was allowed to come to the office, despite requests.

The AAP in its mail also mentioned that the premises of one of their MLA, Gulab Singh who represents Matiala constituency, was raided by the Income Tax (IT) department.

Atishi posted on X saying,”@AamAadmiParty has sought an urgent appointment with the Election Commission, to ensure a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections. Despite the representation made

yesterday, today @AamAadmiParty office was sealed. Lok Sabha candidates and party leaders could not come to the party office for campaign meetings.”

Atishi also shared a screenshot of the e- mail sent to the ECI by the AAP Secretary on her social media handle of X.

The AAP leader had claimed that access to the party office in the national capital was sealed from all sides and party leaders were not allowed to go to the office, adding this was against the level playing field, which is promised in the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, speaking to a news agency while standing near a barricade in Delhi, alleged that police have put barricades outside the AAP office. Neither ministers nor the office-bearers were being allowed to proceed, he said and also claimed that the police personnel did not have a written order. He demanded action against them.

Earlier in the day, AAP leaders, workers and supporters headed to the Shaheedi Park at ITO to take a pledge ‘to save the country’, continuing their protest against the arrest of their national convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) in the liquor policy case.

There were around 500 people who were moving from Shaheedi Park towards DDU Marg, and being a very sensitive area, section 144 was imposed, they said.

No one was stopped, but no one had permission to march, and when they started marching, they had to be stopped by placing barricades, police said, adding that 25 had to be detained, who were released later.