AAP will soon outgrow Congress & BJP: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the pace at which the AAP is growing, the day is not far it will leave the BJP and Congress behind and form the government in the country.

He was addressing an AAP workers programme here where all its parliamentarians, legislators and councilors along with party workers took part.

Kejriwal said is is natural that big allegations are being leveled against it as the party expands its influence.

In a dig at the Centre, he claimed the Modi government realized it cannot defeat the AAP so they hatched a conspiracy in the form of the liquor policy scam.

He further said he has been discussing with party leaders including MPs and MLAs on whether he should resign from the post of chief minister or run the government from jail, if the situation comes and he is arrested in connection with the ongoing liquor probe.

“I don’t have any lust for power. I resigned from the post on the 49th day. Nobody asked for my resignation. But we have to ensure that we don’t get trapped in BJP’s conspiracies,” Kejriwal said.

He further urged his party workers to take people’s opinion on this, and further asked his party workers to go door to door and seek opinion from every house in Delhi in this regard.

Further addressing the congregation of party workers, he congratulated everyone saying that the AAP is now the third-largest party in the country.

Meanwhile, after receiving summons from the ED in connection with the liquor policy case, Delhi Chief Minister has earlier held meetings with the Delhi leaders, including all the MLAs and also had a separate meeting with the municipal councilors discussing the same subject and alleged conspiracies against AAP, and also his arrest that could take place.

This congregation included all the MP, MLAs and councilors of AAP in Delhi.